FG set to unveil new Diaspora Policy, Minister tells Reps

The Federal Government has said it is working on giving Nigerians a new Diaspora policy within the next three weeks. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this at a budget defence of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters. He, however, lamented the meagre allocation of N143 million […]

