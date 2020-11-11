Tribune Online
FG set to unveil new Diaspora Policy, Minister tells Reps
The Federal Government has said it is working on giving Nigerians a new Diaspora policy within the next three weeks. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this at a budget defence of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters. He, however, lamented the meagre allocation of N143 million […]
