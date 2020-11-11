FMBN increases national housing funds disbursements by N112bn in 3 years

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) says it increased the National Housing Funds disbursements by N112billion in three years.

It said this represented a 74 per cent increase in addition to the N152.5bn recorded in 2017, making a cumulative sum of N265bn.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, FMBN, Ahmed Dangiwa made the disclosure at the 2020 Housing Summit held in Abuja.

According to him, about 8,700 new homes were built within the last three years making a total of 29,133 funded housing units.

Similarly, Dangiwa noted that within the last three years, NHF collections grew by N186bn representing 80 per cent to reach a cumulative amount of N418bn as of September 2020.

He further said…