Lai Mohammed keeps mum about #EndSARS frozen accounts, court case

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has refused to comment on the freezing by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of the accounts belonging to some perceived leaders of the #EndSARS protests as well as the court case brought against them.

Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, the minister said he could not talk on the issues because of the various panels of inquiry set up by the state governments.

He said: “I’m a bit constrained about addressing this issue because I know that various states have set up panels of inquiry to look into the entire #EndSARS protests with very defined terms…