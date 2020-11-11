No audit of 801 federal agencies, 110 foreign missions since 2017 ―Reps

The House of Representatives has expressed grave concern over the inability of the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) to carry out the audit of 801 federal agencies and parastatals as well as foreign missions across the world since 2017.

Tribune Online search shows that Nigeria currently has 110 foreign missions being funded through annual budgetary provisions.

The lawmakers expressed the concern during the investigative hearing held at the instance of the House Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Hon ‘Wole Oke, resolved to summon the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab…