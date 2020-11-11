Police confirm withdrawal of personnel from Ikere-Ekiti, give reasons

The Police Command in Ekiti has advanced reasons for the temporary withdrawal of its officers and men from Ikere-Ekiti, the second biggest town after Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the town suffered the most grievous attacks and destructions during the last nationwide EndSARS protests, with property worth millions […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

