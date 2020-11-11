Reps set up sub-committee on proposed airport concession, lament profit-sharing arrangement

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Reps set up sub-committee on proposed airport concession, lament profit-sharing arrangement

airport concession, Reps, Reps query PTAD, minority carcus, #EndSARS, Buhari, army, constitution review committee, constitution, Retirement benefits Pension Act, Air Force contract, NAF contract, action to implement budget, Tertiary Hospital and development, Reps uncover $33bn contracts, NDDC, NNPC, Reps, lawmakers, Reps, house of representatives, full story, armed attack, police report , Reps, victims, NEDC, Funds, House of Reps, per cent, percentage, immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria, NDDC, WASSCE, COVID-19, Reps, Civil  Aviation Acts, ministry of aviation budget defence

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to set up sub-committee to interface with the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the Financial Adviser, (FAD) and the Project Delivery Team, (PDT) on the proposed airports’ concession by the Federal Government. Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji disclosed this in Abuja, after the presentation of the […]

Reps set up sub-committee on proposed airport concession, lament profit-sharing arrangement
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR