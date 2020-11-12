2021 budget: Niger gov presents N151.2bn to the State Assembly





Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, was, on Thursday, presented N151.2 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly. The N151,240,621,776.00 2021 budget which was with the Theme: “Budget of Prioritise Reality” was 2.71 per cent lower than the original and outgoing 2020 budget of N155,459,814,701.00 The Governor who was […]

