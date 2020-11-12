Alleged embezzlement: ICPC grills four Oyo LG chairmen for six hours in Abuja

No fewer than four current Local Government (LG) Chairmen in Oyo State were, on Thursday, grilled by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for six hours in Abuja for allegedly embezzling public funds. Informed top ICPC source, who confided in Tribune Online, said all the council bosses are from local governments […]

Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

