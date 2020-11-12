Businessman in court for allegedly stealing 100 bags of salt





A 34-year-old businessman, Habibu Ishaku, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly stealing 100 bags of salt and 73 bags of flour worth N300,000. The police charged Ishaku, who resides in Tudun Tukur Area of Kaduna State, is charged with shop breaking and theft. The prosecution counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told […]

