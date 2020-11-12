



COVID-19: Nigeria records 212 new cases, total rises to 64,728

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,728. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night. “On the 12th of November 2020, 212 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune