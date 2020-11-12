#EndSARS: Falana challenges group to pursue petition against him at ICC 

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has challenged a group, Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI) accusing him of allegedly instigating the #EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths to go before the International Criminal Court (ICC) to pursue its criminal complaints.  The complaint, dated November 4, 2020, was filed by one Joseph Nwaegbu, a senior […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

