



Tribune Online

Ex-Gov Oyinlola heads team to reconcile PDP members in South-West

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West geopolitical zone have harped on the need for unity and cohesion in the party, stating that the zone remains strategic to the PDP if it must win election at the national level. The leaders, including the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, former governors of […]

Ex-Gov Oyinlola heads team to reconcile PDP members in South-West

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune