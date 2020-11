Tribune Online

Kwara lifts curfew in Ilorin metropolis

Kwara State government has lifted the curfew imposed over recent insecurity in the Ilorin metropolis effective from Thursday, November 12. In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the government said that people may, however, see increased joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state. “It […]

