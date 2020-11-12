Leaders and exemplary accountability

Political accountability

ACCOUNTABILITY, leadership and transformation are inexorably linked. Accountability is an acute and overt manifestation of leadership. Leadership involves accepting and acting on the accountabilities of the position. Transformation will not occur without leadership. One of the first aspects of a business that needs to be transformed is accountability. Among the strongest evidence that a business […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

