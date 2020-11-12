



NUJ FCT decries increasing harassment of journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, has strongly condemned the increasing harassment of journalists by security operatives, describing it as sad and dangerous. In a press statement released in Abuja, Wednesday, jointly signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochiaka Ugwu, chairman and secretary of the council, respectively, they noted that the clampdown on […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune