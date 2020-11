PDP congratulates ex-governor, Mu’azu Aliyu, at 65

Tribune Online

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has heartily congratulated the former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday. In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja, on Thursday, described Aliyu as “a quintessential democrat; outstanding patriot, a selfless leader and highly organised administrator, who […]

