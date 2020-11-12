Tribune Online
The eviction notice to Nigerian Embassy in Hungary
LAST week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama, indicated that the landlord of the building housing the Nigerian embassy in Hungary was threatening to evict the embassy. Speaking while defending the ministry’s 2021 budget at the House of Representatives, Onyeama identified the movement of officers, ambassadors and their families as one of the major […]
The eviction notice to Nigerian Embassy in Hungary
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune