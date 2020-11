Tribune Online

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 1.9m — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are over 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent. The UN health agency on Thursday gave the update on the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard. WHO stated that there were more than 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the […]

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 1.9m — WHO

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune