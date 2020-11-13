



Body gives Russian Muslims condition for marrying non-Muslims

RUSSIAN Muslims are prohibited from interfaith marriage unless given permission by the local mufti. This follows a ruling by the Council of Ulama which concluded that marriages with Jews and Christians are inadmissible. The Council of Ulama is a group of clerics and scholars, part of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia. Although passed […]

