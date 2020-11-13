



Tribune Online

Buhari mourns veteran journalist, Bisi Lawrence

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family and friends of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence, who he observed, left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career. According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser […]

Buhari mourns veteran journalist, Bisi Lawrence

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune