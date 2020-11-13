INEC fixes bye-elections for December 5

The Independent National Elections Commission has fixed pending bye-elections for December 5.

Barrister Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

The by-elections in 15 states across the country are to hold in two senatorial districts in Bayelsa, ( Central and West) ; Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; Obudu Constituency in Cross River.

Others affected senatorial districts are Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura Constituency in…