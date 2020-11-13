



Tribune Online

Looting: Kwara gov sets up committee on SME recovery funds

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has appointed an 11-person committee to verify claims submitted by victims of the recent looting of private properties in Ilorin, determine the extent of their losses and disburse government’s support for them. The committee is to be chaired by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, with other members drawn mainly from […]

Looting: Kwara gov sets up committee on SME recovery funds

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune