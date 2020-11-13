Nigeria records 156 new cases of COVID-19, total now 64,884





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 156 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,884. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night. “On the 13th of November 2020, 156 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded […]

