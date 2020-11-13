Osun approves payment of N28.9m counterpart fund for yellow fever vaccination campaign

Tribune Online
Osun approves payment of N28.9m counterpart fund for yellow fever vaccination campaign

In its desperate effort to ensure healthy living for the citizenry of Osun State, the government on Friday announces that it has approved the payment of N28,868,850 (Twenty-eight million, eight hundred and sixty-eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty naira) to serve as counterpart fund for the Yellow Fever vaccination campaign in the state. The state […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

