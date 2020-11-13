



Pneumonia kills 162,000 children in Nigeria annually —PAN president

PRESIDENT of the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), Professor Edward Alikor, has disclosed that an estimated 162,000 children below the age of five, die annually in the country as a result of pneumonia. He made this assertion during the celebration of World Pneumonia Day held in Kaduna, on Thursday. Represented by the president-elect, Professor Olufemi […]

