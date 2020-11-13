



Zakat foundation empowers the poor in Ekiti

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has presented cash and working tools to some underprivileged people in Ekiti State for them to engage in small scale businesses and cater for their needs. Items donated were, sewing machines, filing machine for shoemakers, generators, gas cookers, among others. The Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju, […]

