Fire guts Jos Electricity Distribution Company office in Plateau

Head office of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company along Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, Plateau State has been gutted by fire. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the fire broke out in the top floor of the seven-storey building at about 6 pm, on Friday. Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Adakole Elijah of the electricity company  confirmed the incident […]

