‘My wife has been starving me of sex for the past 19 years; took possession of my land’

A man, Joel Olateju has approached Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that it end the relationship between him and his wife, Blessing Olateju.

Joel explained in court that his wife was a difficult person to live with.

According to him, Blessing was stubborn and never contended with whatever he provided her.

He further stated that she humiliates him in the presence of their children.

Joel added that the last time they had sex was in 2001.

The plaintiff told the court he had bore enough with the defendant and that he didn’t wish to go any further in their marriage.

Joel begged the court if his prayer was answered to grant him custody of their 16-year-old…