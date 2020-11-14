Sanwo-Olu unveils Nigeria’s first full-electric car





Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday unveiled Nigeria’s first locally assembled full electric cars in a landmark event, enthusing that the assembly plant would provide more job opportunities for youths in the state when fully operational. The electric cars, which is 100 per cent electric comes with zero-emission, a 482km driving range, and […]

