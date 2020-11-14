



Shelve your planned nationwide protest, we can’t afford another #EndSARS protest experience, Chairman, Speakers conference urges NANS

Leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been urged to shelve its planned nationwide protest by over the unending strike action by ASUU which has kept students particularly those in public Universities at home for 8 months now. The appeal was made by the Chairman, Speakers Conference of Nigeria, Abubakar Y Suleiman who […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune