



Tribune Online

ADC appoints Hon Gbandi as Deputy Chairman Diaspora Engagement

The National Working Committee of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed Hon. Kenneth Gbandi as the Deputy National Chairman, Diaspora Engagement. The appointment letter dated 16th November 2020, was co-signed by ADC National Chairman and National Secretary, Ralphs Okey Nwosu and Alh. Said Baba Abdullahi. “To reposition our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to become the […]

ADC appoints Hon Gbandi as Deputy Chairman Diaspora Engagement

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune