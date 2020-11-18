



Tribune Online

FG begins payment to payroll support scheme beneficiaries

The Federal Government has commenced payment to beneficiaries of the payroll support scheme track under the MSME Survival Fund. A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday night by Laolu Akande, the spokesman to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, explained that the payment is in furtherance of its commitment to support small businesses to cushion the economic […]

FG begins payment to payroll support scheme beneficiaries

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune