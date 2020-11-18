We can’t afford ransom on our kidnapped pastor ― COCIN President

President of the Church of Christ in Nations, Rev. Dachom Datiri has declared that the church cannot afford the huge ransom being demanded by a terrorist group that abducted one of his ministers, Pastor Polycarb Zongo five weeks ago.

It would be recalled Pastor Zongo was kidnapped on October 19th 2020 while on his way to Gombe State on official assignment.

Speaking at the 98th General Council meeting of the Church held at its headquarters in Jos, COCIN, the President of the Church Rev. Datiri who did not disclose the amount emphatically declared that the church can not afford the ransom being demanded by the terrorists adding that it was a huge amount which the church cannot…