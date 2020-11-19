



Tribune Online

Buhari greets ex-president Jonathan at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, warmly felicitated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, which comes up Friday. A statement issued on Thursday morning in Abuja by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said Buhari congratulates his predecessor in office for […]

Buhari greets ex-president Jonathan at 63

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune