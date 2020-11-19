DJ Switch not wanted by any security agency ― Lai Mohammed

DJ Switch

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamed has insisted that DJ Switch (Obianuju Catherine Udeh) has not been declared wanted by any security agency. Mohammed however, said the #EndSARS protesters are not immune from prosecution. At a press conference held inside the Army Resource Centre, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, Alhaji Lai Mohamed  said that, “While […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

