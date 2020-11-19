Lagos govt asks persons who lost loved ones to come forward

In what it described as an identified exercise of the deceased, the Lagos State government has called on all persons who lost their family members between October 19 and 27 to come forward with evidence. The call, contained in a public announcement in a national newspaper, on Wednesday, specifically asked concerned next-of-kins of victims to […]

