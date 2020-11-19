Reps walk out DPR officials during probe of alleged N733,054bn, $3.214bn financial impropriety

The House of Representatives on Thursday walked out officials of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) from an investigative hearing on alleged financial irregularities in the department running into trillions of naira. Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke who spoke in Abuja during the investigative hearing frowned at the continuous failure of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

