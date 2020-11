Tribune Online

The exit of Jerry Rawlings

ON November 12, former President of Ghana, retired Flight Lieutenant John Jerry Rawlings, passed on. For a long while, he had arguably morphed into one of the most notable patriotic leaders on the African continent following an illustrious political career. According to media reports, Rawlings died of the Covid-19 pandemic at Ghana’s Korle Bu Teaching […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune