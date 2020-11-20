Bauchi governor salutes former President Jonathan at 63

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has felicitated former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary describing him as a true leader who believes in the Nigerian project.

The governor said that “the simplicity, humility, selflessness and commitment of the former Nigerian leader are uncommon traits among Nigeria’s political elite”.

Bala Mohammed in his message acknowledged Goodluck Jonathan’s lifetime achievements, successes and his invaluable contributions to the socio-economic and political advancement of the country.

The governor wrote that “On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Bauchi State, I convey…