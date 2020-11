Tribune Online

FG, CNN trade words over Lekki shootings

The Federal Government on Thursday said it was very satisfied with the roles of its security agents during the #EndSARS protests last month. At a press conference held inside the Army Resource Centre, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamed insisted that there were no deaths resulting from the shootings at […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune