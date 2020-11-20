Gbajabiamila confirms death of vendor shot by his security aide

Oba Oniru, newspaper, vendor, Okereke Ifeanyi, gun shot, Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has confirmed the death of a newspaper vendor reportedly shot by one of his security aides in Abuja on Thursday. Gbajabiamila who, in a series of tweets on his official handle in the early hours of Friday, narrated how the incident took place, explained that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

