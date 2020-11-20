



Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide who shot Abuja vendor dead

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of a security aide attached to his convoy, who shot a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja. The Speaker identified the security aide as Abdullahi Hassan of the Department of State Services (DSS). Hassan, he said, has been handed over to the appropriate […]

