Tribune Online
Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide who shot Abuja vendor dead
Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of a security aide attached to his convoy, who shot a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja. The Speaker identified the security aide as Abdullahi Hassan of the Department of State Services (DSS). Hassan, he said, has been handed over to the appropriate […]
Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide who shot Abuja vendor dead
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune