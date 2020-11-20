Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide who shot Abuja vendor dead

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide who shot Abuja vendor dead

Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide, child destitution, Gbajabiamila, gun powder,Mere change of name, Failure to honour parliamentary, Reps assure on police act, Gbajabiamila empathises Pondei, NDDC Reps, Reps quiz NDDC, Reps warn Buhari's cabinet, 2014 audit query, Reps to adopt revised Legislative Agenda, Gbajabiamila

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of a security aide attached to his convoy, who shot a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja. The Speaker identified the security aide as Abdullahi Hassan of the Department of State Services (DSS). Hassan, he said, has been handed over to the appropriate […]

Gbajabiamila unmasks security aide who shot Abuja vendor dead
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR