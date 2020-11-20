Law students drag ASUU to court over strike

The Law Students Association of Nigeria has dragged the Federal Government, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi along with three others before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the strike action embarked upon by the union. Joined also as defendants in the suit filed on Friday by the plaintiff, Mr Blessing […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

