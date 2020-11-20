



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 143 new cases of COVID-19, total now 65,982

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65,982. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 20th of November 2020, 143 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 65982 cases have […]

Nigeria records 143 new cases of COVID-19, total now 65,982

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune