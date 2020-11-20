



State of marine litters, plastic refuse disposal in Iru kingdom embarrassing, says Oniru

The Oniru of Iru Kingdom in Lagos State,, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has described the present state of marine litters, including plastic refuse disposal, in the coastal community as a huge embarrassment. The traditional ruler, who made these remarks in Lagos, on Friday, at the launch of the ‘Lagos Coastal Plastic Search’ exercise, stated that […]

