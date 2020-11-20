



Umahi sacks all his appointees from Ohaukwu LG in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered the immediate sack of some political office holders from Ohaukwu local government Area of the state. The governor gave the directive on Friday in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala. The officeholders include all the Coordinators, all the Executive Assistants […]

