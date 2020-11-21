



Tribune Online

I am not negotiating to leave PDP for APC, I remain a loyal PDP man, Bauchi gov declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has denied unequivocally rumours that he and other PDP Governors are negotiating with the APC to get a safe landing into its fold. Bala Mohammed declared that nothing like that is happening with him now or in the future stressing that, “We wish to state that the story […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune