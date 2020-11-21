



JUST IN: Nigeria back into recession, worst since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987. This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which released new information on Saturday. The gross domestic product (GDP) figures released by the NBS show that the nation’s economy recorded a contraction of 3.62 per […]

