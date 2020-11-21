



LAUTECH: Your jobs are secured, Osun assures citizens

Osun State Government has said that the dissolution of its joint ownership of LAUTECH, following new terms of management spelt out by the National University Commission (NUC), is in no way skewed against the state. Funke Egbemode, Osun Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, in a statement said that, “All workers of Osun extraction either […]

