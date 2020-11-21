My wife beats me ruthlessly, harms me with dangerous object —Husband

Oja Oba/ Mapo Court C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has dissolved the one and a half year-old wedlock between a couple, Musibau Alimi and Bolaji Alimi. Musibau who approached the court accused his wife of violence and battery. He added that she abandoned him and moved to her mother’s place. Bolaji admitted to […]

